SBI Card Revises Domestic Airport Lounge Access, Full List of Eligible Cards & New Charges

SBI Card has officially announced a significant revision in its domestic airport lounge access programme, with the updated rules coming into effect from 10 January 2026. The company has introduced a new classification of lounges into Set A and Set B, based on the type of credit card held by customers. This update is crucial for frequent flyers who depend on lounge benefits during domestic travel.

Set A: Eligible SBI Credit Cards

Under the new structure, the following cards will qualify for Set A participating domestic airport lounges:

Apollo SBI Card SELECT

BPCL SBI Card OCTANE

Club Vistara SBI Card

Landmark Rewards SBI Card SELECT

Paytm SBI Card SELECT

PhonePe SBI Card SELECT

These premium cards will continue offering exclusive benefits, with access aligned to the newly published Set A list.

Set B: Eligible SBI Credit Cards

A broader set of SBI credit cards will fall under Set B, including variants from partner banks. The eligible cards are:

Bank of Maharashtra SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Card

Krisflyer SBI Card

Landmark Rewards SBI Card PRIME

PSB SBI Card PRIME

Reliance SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card MILES PRIME

SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card PRIME Pro

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Card

Titan SBI Card

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

SBI Card has stated that the updated lounge access rules will apply to all variants of the cards listed above.

Validation Charges for SBI Cardholders

With effect from 10 January 2026, validation charges will apply during domestic lounge entry:

VISA & RuPay SBI Credit Cards

A non-refundable authorization fee of ₹2 will be charged for validation.

Mastercard SBI Credit Cards

A temporary validation fee of ₹25 will be placed but will not be debited from the customer’s account.

These changes are meant to streamline the validation process across all participating lounges.

Restrictions & Additional Charges

SBI Card clarified that customers exceeding their eligible lounge access limit will be charged regular lounge access rates as defined by each lounge.

Additional fees may also apply for:

Premium meals or alcoholic beverages

Nap rooms

Massage and spa services

These charges remain at the discretion of each participating airport lounge.

Cards Covered Under the New Policy

The revised domestic airport lounge access programme applies to all SBI Cards with an annual fee of ₹1,499 and ₹2,999, where lounge access is provided through the respective network partners (Visa, RuPay, Mastercard). All card variants under these fee categories fall under the updated policy.

SBI Card has released the full list of participating domestic airport lounges, effective from 10 January 2026, ensuring customers can verify which Set A or Set B lounges are available to them.

The revised SBI Card domestic airport lounge access programme, effective 10 January 2026, marks a major update for travelers using premium and PRIME-category cards. With new validation charges, Set A and Set B classifications, and revised access rules, customers are advised to review their card benefits carefully.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue tracking updates on SBI Card lounge access and related travel services.