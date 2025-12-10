Fact Check: Is Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Really 92% Made by ChatGPT? Here’s What the Evidence Shows

Munsif News 24×7: A screenshot circulating on social media claims that the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document was “92% made by ChatGPT.” The screenshot provides no details — no tool used, no method of analysis, and no supporting evidence. Despite this, the claim is being shared widely to cast doubt on a policy document prepared through months of research, expert consultations, and planning.

Fact-checking reveals that the claim is misleading, baseless, and scientifically unreliable.

Why the “92% ChatGPT Content” Claim Is Not Credible

1. AI Detectors Are Not Reliable

Studies across the world show that AI-detector tools:

Frequently flag human-written content as AI-generated

Struggle with technical, academic, and policy-style writing

Produce inconsistent results even on the same text

Are widely considered unfit for official verification

Many universities abroad have stopped using AI detectors because of their high false-positive rate, often above 50%.

2. Government Documents Confuse AI Detectors

Policy documents like Telangana Rising Vision 2047:

Use formal language

Repeat key terms and policy headings

Follow structured and methodical writing patterns

These characteristics often trigger AI detectors incorrectly, causing them to misread authentic human-written content as “AI-style writing.”

తెలంగాణ విజన్ 2047పై వచ్చిన AI డిటెక్టర్ ఫేక్ వార్తను ఖండిస్తూ…



తెలంగాణ రైజింగ్ విజన్ 2047 డాక్యుమెంట్ "92% ChatGPT తయారు చేసింది" అంటూ ఒక స్క్రీన్‌షాట్ షేర్ అవుతోంది. ఈ స్క్రీన్‌షాట్‌లో ఎక్కడా ఎలాంటి ఆధారం లేదు, ఏ టూల్ వాడారో లేదు, అసలు విశ్లేషణ ఎలా చేశారో కూడా రుజువు… pic.twitter.com/rMxTnwsLEc — FactCheck_Telangana (@FactCheck_TG) December 10, 2025

3. Indian English Poses Additional Challenges

AI detectors are mostly trained on Western English styles.

They often fail to recognize:

Indian sentence structure

Government writing formats

Region-specific terminology

This makes their results even more unreliable when applied to Indian documents.

4. Testing Vision 2047 Sections Shows Human Writing

When portions of the Vision 2047 document were tested using multiple tools, some detectors clearly identified them as human-written, confirming what global research already states:

AI detectors cannot be trusted to determine authorship.

Without proper forensic linguistic analysis, claims like “92% AI-written” are meaningless.

5. Screenshot With No Source ≠ Evidence

The viral screenshot:

Does not show which tool was used

Does not show how the analysis was done

Provides no timestamp, methodology, or verification

This makes it nothing more than a political gimmick designed to spread confusion and undermine a legitimate policy document.

Fact Check Summary

The claim of “92% ChatGPT-written” is unsupported .

is . AI detectors are unreliable and inconsistent .

. Policy documents naturally trigger AI detectors due to formal writing patterns.

Expert reviews and partial tests show human-written content .

. A random screenshot cannot discredit a comprehensive development document.

The claim that Telangana Rising Vision 2047 is 92% made by ChatGPT has no factual basis and relies on unreliable tools and unverified screenshots. Discussions around Vision 2047 should focus on policies, ideas, and real data, not misinformation or misused AI detection tools.