SC asks CM Kejriwal to not visit his office or secretariat, among other conditions

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while out on interim bail, will not visit his office or the Secretariat, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

In its order granting him interim bail, the apex court said CM Kejriwal will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

“He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case, and he will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case,” said a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that the grant of interim relief should not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending before the apex court.

After furnishing a Rs.50,000 bail bond with a surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent, CM Kejriwal would be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1.

As per the SC order, the AAP supremo is required to surrender to jail authorities on June 2.