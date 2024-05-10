Delhi

SC asks CM Kejriwal to not visit his office or secretariat, among other conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while out on interim bail, will not visit his office or the Secretariat, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

M.A.Azmi
2 minutes read
SC asks CM Kejriwal to not visit his office or secretariat, among other conditions
SC asks CM Kejriwal to not visit his office or secretariat, among other conditions

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while out on interim bail, will not visit his office or the Secretariat, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

Related Stories
One Fatality, 17 Injured as Stage Collapses at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi
ED Issues Second Summons to Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case, Appearance Scheduled for Dec 21
All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
Liquor policy scam case: Kejriwal to hold meeting with party workers
Delhi CM announces Diwali bonus for non-gazetted employees, daily-wagers of MCD

In its order granting him interim bail, the apex court said CM Kejriwal will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

“He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case, and he will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case,” said a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that the grant of interim relief should not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending before the apex court.

After furnishing a Rs.50,000 bail bond with a surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent, CM Kejriwal would be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till June 1.

As per the SC order, the AAP supremo is required to surrender to jail authorities on June 2.

Tags
M.A.Azmi
2 minutes read
Back to top button