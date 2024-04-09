SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend ‘fatiha’ ritual of father Mukhtar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Abbas Ansari – who is currently detained in Kasganj Jail – to attend the ‘fatiha’ ritual of his deceased father Mukhtar Ansari.

A Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant took note of the fact that the petitioner could not attend the funeral of his father as he was under judicial custody.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, said that Uttar Pradesh Police will bring Abbas Ansari from Kasganj Jail to his native place in Ghazipur under adequate security.

While on interim bail, Abbas Ansari will not interact with the Press or the electronic media.