Schools to Remain Closed in Hyderabad Due to Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: Several districts and regions will observe a one-day holiday on Tuesday, November 11 due to a mix of election duties, heavy rainfall, and local festivities.

Education departments and district administrations in affected areas have advised parents and students to check official notifications before heading to school, as closures will vary from district to district.

According to the latest updates, while the majority of schools in India will function as usual, select districts will remain closed depending on local administrative decisions.

Why are schools closed on November 11, 2025?

Authorities have cited three main reasons behind the extended closures in certain states:

Elections:

In constituencies where by-elections or assembly polls are being held, schools designated as polling stations will remain closed to facilitate smooth voting. Weather-related concerns:

Some regions are still experiencing the after-effects of Cyclone Montha and heavy rains. Although most schools have reopened, a few have been shut as a precautionary measure. Local festivals and holidays:

Certain districts are observing regional festivals or administrative holidays, prompting temporary school closures.

Telangana: Schools shut for Jubilee Hills by-election

In Telangana, the government has officially declared a holiday on November 11 for all schools, colleges, and government offices within the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where a by-election is scheduled to take place. The notification is limited to the constituency and does not apply across the entire state. Only government-recognized institutions will be affected by the closure.

Meanwhile, states previously impacted by adverse weather have largely resumed classes, though some areas may continue to face isolated disruptions due to local conditions.