Minister Seethakka Hands Over Appointment Letters to 23 New CDPOs, Stresses Social Responsibility

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Friday handed over appointment letters to 23 newly selected Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) in the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The officers were selected through the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

The ceremony, held at the Secretariat, was marked by a festive atmosphere as families and well-wishers of the newly appointed officers participated with enthusiasm. Many parents grew emotional as their children stepped into government service, expressing gratitude to the state government for fulfilling their long-cherished dreams.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka said, “This is not just a job, it is a social responsibility. CDPOs are the backbone of the Women and Child Welfare Department. You are entering a noble sector that directly supports the building of a healthy and equitable society.” She commended the dedication shown by the candidates and urged them to carry that same spirit into their official duties.

Highlighting their role, the minister said CDPOs are in a privileged position to serve pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children under the age of six. She emphasised the importance of fieldwork over desk jobs, advising officers to go among the people, remain apolitical, and ensure effective delivery of services through Anganwadi centers.

Seethakka detailed the government’s initiatives to combat malnutrition in Anganwadi centers, including regular supply of milk and eggs, introduction of egg biryani twice a week, provision of uniforms, and distribution of 57 varieties of toys to create engaging and joyful learning spaces.

The newly appointed CDPOs thanked the government for its transparent recruitment process and promised to serve with commitment and integrity.