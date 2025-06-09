Senior Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao Arrested Over Remarks on Amaravati Women

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and political commentator Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police at his residence in Journalists’ Colony, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Monday. The arrest was linked to remarks he allegedly made against women from the Amaravati region during a recent television debate.

Journalist Alleges Political Vendetta

According to sources, the police team was in plain clothes when they arrived at Rao’s residence and informed him about the arrest. Rao reportedly questioned the legitimacy of the arrest, demanding valid reasons and documentation. He alleged that the case was politically motivated and foisted upon him by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Taken to Andhra Pradesh for Legal Proceedings

Rao was transported to Andhra Pradesh, where he is expected to face legal proceedings in Guntur district. A case has been registered against him at the Thullur police station, and he will be produced before a magistrate there, police officials confirmed.

Complaints Filed by Women and JAC Members

The arrest comes in the wake of multiple complaints filed by Amaravati-based women farmers and members of various Joint Action Committees (JACs). The complainants strongly condemned the comments Rao made during the televised debate, calling them derogatory and disrespectful.

Official Complaint by State Corporation Director

One of the key complaints was lodged by Khambampati Sirisha, Director of the Andhra Pradesh Madiga Corporation, which led to the registration of a formal case.

Growing Controversy and Reactions

The arrest has sparked a debate in media and political circles, with some defending Rao’s right to free speech while others argue that his remarks crossed a line and warranted accountability.

The case is expected to draw further attention in the coming days as legal proceedings unfold.