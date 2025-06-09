Hyderabad: Ex-SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao Appears Before SIT in Phone Tapping Case

Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Sunday evening after spending over 15 months in the United States. His return comes amid ongoing investigations in the high-profile Phone Tapping case, in which he is the prime accused.

First Appearance Before SIT Since Inquiry Began

On Monday, Prabhakar Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning. This marks his first appearance before the SIT since the investigation into the case was initiated. Officials at the Jubileehills Police Station are conducting his interrogation and recording his statement.

Ongoing Investigation with Possible Further Questioning

SIT officials indicated that this initial round of questioning could be followed by additional sessions depending on the information and leads obtained during the inquiry. The case remains under active investigation with further developments expected in the coming days.

Phone Tapping Case Continues to Unfold

The Phone Tapping case has attracted significant public and media attention due to allegations of illegal surveillance. Prabhakar Rao, as a former head of the SIB, is a key figure in the probe, and his statements are considered crucial to uncovering the truth.

Authorities continue to monitor the investigation closely, with updates anticipated as the SIT progresses in its inquiry.