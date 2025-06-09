Hyderabad Snubbed Again: No International Matches in BCCI’s 2025 Schedule

Hyderabad has once again been left out of India’s international cricket calendar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released its updated schedule for 2025, featuring series against West Indies and South Africa, but Hyderabad does not feature as a venue for any of the international matches.

IPL Fixtures Also Missed Earlier

This is not the first setback for the city’s cricket fans. Hyderabad was initially supposed to host IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, but the matches were shifted elsewhere in the revised schedule of the tournament. The repeated exclusion has raised questions and concerns among cricket enthusiasts in the region.

No Official Reason from BCCI

While the BCCI has not provided an official explanation for Hyderabad’s absence, it has sparked speculation. The board is known to reshuffle venues based on various factors including pitch readiness, logistical concerns, and internal planning. However, the repeated omission of a major venue like Hyderabad remains a mystery.

Venue Changes Across the Country

The updated schedule revealed that the IDFC First Bank Test series against West Indies will begin on October 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad. The second Test, originally scheduled for Kolkata, will now be hosted by Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Similarly, the first Test against South Africa, initially planned in New Delhi, has been moved to Eden Gardens, Kolkata, starting November 14, 2025. Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium was dropped as a venue for the Women’s ODI series due to outfield renovations. These matches will now be played in New Chandigarh and New Delhi.

India A vs South Africa A Fixtures Shifted

The South Africa Men’s A team will also tour India, playing two multi-day games and three one-dayers. The longer format matches remain scheduled at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but the one-day matches have been relocated from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Fans Await Answers

With Hyderabad continuing to be overlooked for top-tier cricket, local fans and stakeholders are left disheartened. Many are now hoping that the city will make a return in future schedules and not be sidelined in upcoming international or IPL events.