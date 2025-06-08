Shahid Afridi Dies in Karachi? Viral Video Raises Alarming Questions

Rumors regarding the death of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi went viral on social media on Sunday, causing widespread confusion among fans. However, a fact-check reveals that the video circulating online is fake and AI-generated. Afridi is alive and well.

Is Shahid Afridi Dead? Social Media Misleads Fans

A misleading video surfaced across various social platforms falsely announcing Shahid Afridi’s death and alleged burial in Karachi. The video, styled like a news broadcast, included condolence messages and an image of an ambulance on a road, creating the illusion of authenticity.

This led to a flood of reactions from cricket fans and social media users mourning the cricketer’s supposed demise.

Fact Check: Video is Fake and AI-Generated

The viral video has now been debunked as fake. A close analysis reveals that the news anchor’s voice in the clip has been AI-generated and dubbed. There has been no official confirmation from Shahid Afridi’s family or any credible news source about his death.

In reality, Shahid Afridi is safe and healthy, and the video is part of a growing trend of AI-generated misinformation targeting public figures.

Shahid Afridi’s Recent Controversies

In recent weeks, Afridi has been in the spotlight for his controversial remarks on Indo-Pak relations. During an interview with Pakistan’s Samaa TV, he criticized India’s security operations in Kashmir and made provocative statements about the country’s technological and military capabilities.

“Even if a cracker bursts in India, they blame it on Pakistan… You have an 8 lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means you are useless,” he remarked. Afridi also claimed, “India is 10 years behind Pakistan and dreams of defeating us… Even calling India our enemy is an insult to Pakistan.”

These comments sparked backlash and have resurfaced in connection with the false death rumors.

Shahid Afridi’s Cricket Legacy

Shahid Afridi retired from international cricket in 2017 but remains one of Pakistan’s most iconic players. Across his career:

He scored over 11,000 international runs

Took 541 wickets in all formats

in all formats Holds the record for most sixes in ODI history (351)

Afridi is widely remembered for his explosive batting, particularly in limited-overs cricket.

Conclusion

The death rumors surrounding Shahid Afridi are completely unfounded and stem from a digitally manipulated video. This incident highlights the dangers of AI-generated misinformation and underlines the importance of verifying facts before sharing viral content online.