Arrest Virat Kohli Trends on Social Media as Four RCB and DNA Entertainment Officials Taken into Custody

Bengaluru: The jubilant celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title turned tragic as a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of eleven people and left sixty-seven injured. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with fans demanding the arrest of former India captain and RCB star Virat Kohli.

Tragedy Strikes Amid IPL Victory Celebrations

Newlywed couple's life shattered in Bengaluru stampede



Akshatha and Akshay from Uttara Kannada district got married a year and a half ago#ArrestKohli#BanRCBFromIPL#murdererkohli pic.twitter.com/iXFAlRd0r8 June 6, 2025

RCB, having won their first-ever IPL trophy on Tuesday, arrived in Bengaluru the next morning to a hero’s welcome. The team was felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before moving to the stadium for further celebrations. However, the massive crowd gathering to catch a glimpse of the players led to chaos, resulting in the deadly stampede.

Despite the unfolding tragedy outside, celebrations continued inside the stadium, with Kohli and RCB captain Rajat Patidar addressing the fans.

FIR Registered and Officials Taken into Custody

Following the incident, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited. Four officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

The FIR includes charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105), voluntarily causing hurt, and acts endangering life.

Social Media Outcry and #ArrestKohli Trending

The tragedy has sparked intense debate on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), where the hashtag #ArrestKohli has been trending. Many users hold Kohli and the RCB players responsible for the lack of crowd control and question his decision to leave for London shortly after the incident instead of consoling victims’ families.

Opinions remain divided, with some criticizing the entire RCB team’s role, while others call for a thorough investigation before assigning blame.

Ongoing Investigation into Stampede Causes

Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the stampede. Police and officials are reviewing crowd management protocols and security arrangements during the celebrations to determine lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.