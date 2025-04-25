Sensex and Nifty Dive into Red Amid Geopolitical Tensions: What’s Next for Investors?

On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Indian stock markets continued their downward trajectory for the second consecutive day, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices falling by 0.8 percent. The drop in the equity benchmarks was largely driven by widespread sectoral losses, with a significant decline in banking and financial stocks, and the impact of geopolitical tensions arising from the deadly terror attack in Kashmir.

The terror attack along the India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC), which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, added to investor concerns, amplifying the market sell-off. The heightened geopolitical tensions exacerbated the negative sentiment in the markets, which were already under pressure from global uncertainties.

Initial Gains Fade as Market Faces Setback

The day began with optimism as Sensex and Nifty opened with substantial gains, following continuous foreign fund inflows and a strong rally in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 329.23 points to 80,130.66 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty surged 118.75 points to 24,365.45.

However, the positive momentum was short-lived, as the indices soon faced a sharp decline. Axis Bank, one of the major contributors to the market downturn, along with losses in other key sectors, dragged the indices lower. At one point during the trading session, the Sensex fell nearly 1,200 points, and the Nifty slipped below the 23,850 mark. A minor recovery followed, but the indices remained in the red by afternoon trade.

Market Recovery Amidst Continued Decline

By 1:38 pm, the Sensex was down by 480.93 points, or 0.6 percent, at 79,320.50, while the Nifty had fallen by 168.65 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,078.05. Despite the recovery, market breadth remained negative, with 2,918 stocks declining against just 492 advancing. The Nifty managed to reclaim its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) level of 24,052, but the overall sentiment remained cautious.

Key Stocks Underperforming

Among the biggest losers were stocks such as Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Jio Financial Services, and Trent, which witnessed declines of up to 6 percent intraday. These stocks played a major role in pushing the broader market down.

What’s Next for Indian Markets?

The market’s performance on April 25 underscores the impact of external factors such as geopolitical tensions and sector-specific losses on the Sensex and Nifty. As tensions along the India-Pakistan border persist, investors are expected to remain cautious. Additionally, the earnings season and any further developments in global markets could influence future trading.

Investors and market watchers should keep an eye on the latest developments both within India and globally to understand the broader market sentiment. For now, Sensex and Nifty face an uphill battle against sector-specific pressures and global uncertainties.