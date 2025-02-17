Seoul Trade Official Heads to Washington to Tackle Trump’s Tariff Threats

Seoul: South Korea’s Deputy Trade Minister, Park Jong-won, has departed for Washington to engage in critical discussions concerning the potential impact of new US tariffs and related trade policies under President Donald Trump’s administration. This five-day visit, starting on Monday, is focused on addressing the concerns of South Korean industries facing potential tariffs on key exports, including steel, aluminum, and other major sectors.

Talks with US Trade Officials and Congress Members

Park will meet with officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), and prominent figures in U.S. Congress during his visit. This marks the first official visit of a senior South Korean trade official to the United States since President Trump began his second term. The discussions are crucial, as the US plans to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and introduce reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners, including South Korea.

South Korea Faces Potential Trade Challenges

The proposed tariffs have raised significant concerns in Seoul, especially for major South Korean industries such as steel, automobiles, home appliances, and semiconductors. Deputy Minister Park emphasized his commitment to working with the Trump administration to understand the full scope of these tariffs and to advocate for South Korean interests.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency, Park stated, “The ministry will put in all-out efforts to protect the interests of South Korean companies amid growing uncertainties sparked by the U.S. government’s recent announcements of trade-related actions.” He further called for “consistent” trade policies from the U.S. to ensure stability in bilateral economic relations.

Bilateral Economic Cooperation and South Korea’s Trade Surplus

In 2024, South Korea recorded a trade surplus of $55.7 billion with the United States. Additionally, it was the fourth-largest exporter of steel and aluminum products to the U.S., according to data from the U.S. International Trade Administration. This economic relationship has made it essential for both countries to find common ground on future trade policies.

Business Delegation and Future Visits

To further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, a business delegation led by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will also visit the U.S. this week. The delegation plans to discuss strategies to mitigate the possible impact of U.S. tariffs with political and business leaders in Washington.

During his trip, Park will also coordinate plans for Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun’s potential visit to the U.S. later this month. This visit is contingent upon the confirmation of U.S. Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick and USTR nominee Jamieson Greer, who are expected to take office soon.

Key Diplomatic Efforts Amid Trade Uncertainties

Park’s visit to Washington comes at a time of heightened trade tensions and uncertainty, with both South Korea and the U.S. seeking to navigate complex economic challenges. The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for South Korea’s export-driven economy and its relationship with the United States.