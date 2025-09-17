Seven Killed in Horrific Road Accident on Nellore Highway

A horrific road accident occurred on the Mumbai National Highway near Parmana village in Sangam mandal of Nellore district. A speeding sand-laden tipper lorry, coming from the wrong direction, collided with a car. Seven people traveling in the car died on the spot. Reports say the tipper dragged the car for some distance after the collision, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. The deceased included four men, two women, and a child.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. Police said the car was registered in the name of Talur Radha. The deceased were identified as T. Radha, Seesham Sarma, Nalgonda Lakshmi, Seesham Teja, and Srinivasalu, while the identities of the remaining victims are yet to be confirmed. According to reports, the accident occurred when they were on their way to the government hospital in Uttamkuru. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Septic Tanker Crashes into Uppal Temple, Driver Critically Injured

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramaprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the fatal accident in Parmana. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. He also instructed transport authorities to ensure strict safety measures on roads, warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Similarly, State Minister for Roads and Buildings and Investment B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed his grief over the tragedy. Calling it a deeply unfortunate incident in which many precious lives were lost, he extended his sympathies to the victims’ families and assured them of government support.