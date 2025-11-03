Rangareddy Road Tragedy: Heart-Wrenching Scenes as Several Killed in Horrific Accident

A devastating road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district has left the entire region in shock. Around 20 people lost their lives when a bus and a lorry collided head-on at high speed early on Sunday morning. The impact was so severe that bodies were scattered across the accident site, creating a scene of utter horror and chaos.

According to police reports, the deceased include ten men, nine women, and one child. Both drivers of the bus and the lorry are among those killed. Several others sustained grievous injuries, with three victims said to be in a critical condition.

Also Read: Watch: Rangareddy’s Deadliest Road Accident: Telangana RTC Bus-Truck Collision Claims 17-20 Lives on Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway

Eyewitnesses described the aftermath as heartbreaking — the cries of injured passengers filled the air as locals rushed to help before rescue teams arrived. Police and rescue personnel reached the spot quickly, deploying three JCB machines to clear the wreckage and pull out those trapped beneath the debris.

The injured have been moved to the Chevella Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities fear the death toll may increase as some of the injured are battling for their lives.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and directed senior officials to visit the site immediately. He instructed that all necessary rescue and medical assistance be provided without delay and that officials keep him updated on the situation.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, which is believed to have been triggered by overspeeding. Further details are awaited as rescue efforts continue at the scene.