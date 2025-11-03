Watch: Rangareddy’s Deadliest Road Accident: Telangana RTC Bus-Truck Collision Claims 17-20 Lives on Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway

Mirzaguda, Rangareddy District – A catastrophic head-on collision near Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district, claimed between 17 and 20 lives on Monday, November 2-3, 2025. The incident, occurring between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway, involved a high-speed gravel or concrete-laden tipper truck and a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus traveling from Tandur to Hyderabad.

The TGSRTC bus was carrying approximately 70 passengers, including students and office-goers. Eyewitnesses reported that the tipper truck, allegedly traveling at an uncontrollable speed, lost control at a curve near Mirzaguda, potentially driving in the wrong lane or attempting an unsafe overtake.

Unprecedented Devastation and Rescue Efforts

The impact of the collision was severe, completely crushing the front section of the bus. Critical details indicate that the truck’s entire load of gravel or concrete cascaded onto the bus, trapping passengers beneath tons of debris. Among the deceased were both the bus and truck drivers, along with a woman and her 10-month-old infant daughter.

Authorities deployed three JCB excavators to clear the extensive gravel and extract survivors. Police and rescue teams, aided by local villagers, worked to pull out those trapped. According to reports from Chevella Government Hospital, at least 15 passengers were rescued, with several sustaining severe injuries. Three to five victims remain in critical condition and have been transferred to advanced medical facilities in Hyderabad.

Traffic Disruption and Initial Investigation

The accident caused a massive traffic jam spanning several kilometers on the Chevella–Vikarabad stretch of the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway, hindering emergency response. Preliminary investigations by Cyberabad Traffic Police attribute the accident primarily to overspeeding and reckless driving by the truck driver. A case has been registered, and formal investigations are ongoing to determine precise causation and accountability.

A Troubling Pattern: Second Major Tragedy in 10 Days

This incident marks the second mass-casualty road accident in the Telugu states within a span of 10 days. On October 24, 2025, a private sleeper bus caught fire after a collision in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in 20 fatalities. This succession of tragedies highlights urgent concerns regarding road safety infrastructure, driver fatigue protocols, and vehicle maintenance standards in the region.

Systemic Road Safety Concerns at Chevella Curve

The Chevella curve on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway has been identified as a recurring accident-prone zone. Previous incidents, including a lorry accident in December 2024 that killed four vegetable vendors in the same mandal, suggest potential infrastructure deficiencies. Despite a 2023 study that led to significant investment in curve widening and safety improvements on this corridor, the Mirzaguda curve may not have received adequate prioritization.

Government Response and Compensation

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock and ordered a high-level inquiry, instructing officials to ensure superior medical care for the injured. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also ordered immediate relief measures.

While specific compensation for this accident has not yet been announced, precedents from the Kurnool bus fire tragedy indicate that the Telangana government may provide Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased victims’ families and Rs 2 lakh for injured passengers. The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) may also offer Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Political Leaders Express Grief

BRS Chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Working President KT Rama Rao conveyed their grief and urged the government to provide financial assistance and medical treatment. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also extended condolences, assuring central government support.

Broader Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The series of accidents underscores the critical need for enhanced inter-state coordination on road safety. Following the Kurnool tragedy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had announced plans for a joint meeting with transport ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to establish unified safety measures.

Investigations are also exploring factors such as truck driver fatigue, vehicle load management, compliance with rest periods, vehicle fitness certifications, and the structural design of the Mirzaguda curve. The victims primarily include students and working professionals, indicating significant community impact.