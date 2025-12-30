Cold Wave Grips Hyderabad, Telangana as Temperatures Drop to Single Digits for 24th Straight Day

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad and Telangana continue to reel under an intense cold wave, with chilly winds sweeping across the region for the 24th consecutive day. Large areas within the GHMC limits recorded near or single-digit temperatures, making early mornings extremely uncomfortable for residents.

Hyderabad Sees Sharp Dip in Temperatures

The University of Hyderabad area in Seri Lingampally recorded the lowest temperature in the city at 8.8°C, making it one of the coldest spots in Hyderabad. Other localities also witnessed unusually low minimum temperatures:

Rajendranagar: 10°C

10°C Moulali: 10.2°C

10.2°C Gachibowli: 10.9°C

10.9°C Alwal: 11°C

11°C Qutbullapur: 11°C

The biting cold during early morning hours caused difficulties for office-goers, students, daily wage workers, and street vendors.

Minimum Temperatures Remain Below Normal

Weather experts said minimum temperatures have remained 3–4 degrees below normal across Telangana for most days in December. The prolonged cold spell has been attributed to:

Clear night skies

Northerly and north-easterly winds

Radiation cooling during night hours

These conditions have intensified the winter chill across the region.

North Telangana Records Extreme Cold

Outside Hyderabad, north and central Telangana are also experiencing severe cold wave conditions. Komram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.6°C, highlighting the severity of the cold spell.

Residents in rural and semi-urban areas are reporting increased discomfort, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Cold Wave Likely to Continue

Meteorologists indicated that cold conditions may persist over the next few days, urging people to take precautions, especially the elderly, children, and those working outdoors during early hours.

With Hyderabad temperatures dropping sharply and Telangana witnessing one of its coldest December spells, authorities and health experts advise residents to stay warm and limit early-morning exposure where possible. The extended cold wave has significantly impacted daily life across the state.

