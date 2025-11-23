Shabbir Ali Thanks CM Revanth Reddy for Effectively Handling the Umrah Pilgrims’ Tragedy

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his swift and sensitive handling of the crisis following the death of 45 Hyderabad pilgrims in a bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia. He praised the Chief Minister for taking immediate decisions, coordinating with multiple agencies, and ensuring all possible assistance to the victims’ families.

The tragic accident occurred a week ago when a private bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad collided with an oil tanker about 25 kilometres from Madinah. The pilgrims had just completed Umrah in Makkah and were on their way to visit the Prophet’s Mosque when the fatal mishap took place. All 45 deceased were residents of Hyderabad.

Shabbir Ali said CM Revanth Reddy was the first to receive the news and immediately alerted officials, directing them to meet at the Haj House and assess the situation. The Chief Minister sought recommendations on the next steps and instructed officials to consult with the families of the deceased. After discussions, it was unanimously agreed that the victims, having died in the holy land, should be buried in Madinah. The families supported the decision to lay them to rest at the revered Jannat al-Baqi cemetery, adjacent to Masjid al-Nabawi.

Following this, the Chief Minister, during the cabinet meeting held on that day, took three major decisions. The state government arranged for two relatives per deceased to travel to Saudi Arabia to assist in identifying the bodies and completing DNA procedures. All costs related to travel, including emergency passports and visas, were borne by the Telangana Government, with arrangements made within 24 hours.

An ex gratia amount of ₹5 lakh was announced for each of the deceased, and a state delegation was sent to Saudi Arabia to coordinate with the local authorities. The Telangana Government also worked in close coordination with the Union Government, which sent its own delegation led by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S.A. Nazeer. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar personally spoke with CM Revanth Reddy and assured full support.

Shabbir Ali said that the funeral prayers for all victims were held after Zuhr at Masjid al-Nabawi and the burials were conducted at Jannat al-Baqi with full religious respect. He appreciated the efforts of the state and central governments for ensuring smooth coordination with Saudi authorities during a highly sensitive time.

He also acknowledged that the government kept in constant contact with the families, providing real-time updates and support. As Advisor to the state government, Shabbir Ali expressed gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy, the Government of India, the Saudi authorities, and the Muslim community for their cooperation and solidarity in this time of grief.