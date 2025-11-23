Madina Bus Tragedy, Azharuddin and Majid Hussain Meet Sole Survivor Mohammad Shoaib in Saudi Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, accompanied by Minority Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, met Mohammed Abdul Shuaib, the sole survivor of the tragic bus accident that occurred in Saudi Arabia near Madina.

The devastating incident took place when a bus carrying Hyderabad pilgrims—who had completed their Umrah and were heading towards Madina for Ziyarat—collided with a diesel tanker, resulting in a massive fire. The horrific crash claimed the lives of around 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad, while only Abdul Shuaib survived the flames.

On Saturday, the funeral prayers and burial of all the martyred pilgrims were held at Jannat-ul-Baqi, where emotional scenes were witnessed as families and community members remembered their loved ones.

During the visit, Minister Azharuddin enquired about Shuaib’s health and expressed the government’s commitment to extend all necessary support to him and his family. MLA Majid Hussain also assured the young survivor that the Telangana government would stand by him during his recovery and provide complete assistance in addressing the emotional and medical challenges faced by his family.

After meeting Shoaib in the hospital, Minister Mohammed Azharuddin told the media that Shoaib’s health has improved considerably compared to earlier and that he is recovering rapidly.

He added that he, along with MLA Majid Hussain and Secretary B. Shafiullah, spoke to Shoaib at length to understand his medical condition, emotional wellbeing, and the circumstances of the accident.

The Minister assured that the Telangana Government is fully supporting Shoaib, including assistance with documentation and follow-up care. He also stated:

“Shoaib’s passport was burnt in the accident. We will ensure that a new passport is issued to him at the earliest. The government is working closely with the Indian Embassy to complete all necessary formalities.”

Minister Azharuddin directed officials to maintain close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide timely assistance, including medical help and paperwork for the affected families.

MLA Majid Hussain also assured Shoaib that the Telangana Government stands by him and will continue to provide all required support during his recovery.