Asaduddin Owaisi Extends Conditional Support to NDA Government, Demands Justice for Seemanchal

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his willingness to extend full support to Bihar’s newly formed NDA government, provided that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ensures justice for the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region and keeps communal politics away from the state’s governance.

Owaisi made the remarks during his two-day visit to Seemanchal, where AIMIM recently secured five assembly seats in the latest Bihar elections. He stated that his party wishes the new government well, but support will be conditional on its approach toward development and communal harmony.

“We extend best wishes to the government formed in Patna,” Owaisi said. “If this administration genuinely addresses the concerns of Seemanchal and refrains from promoting communal hatred, we are ready to offer complete cooperation.”

BJP Raises Concern Over ‘Infiltration’ in Seemanchal

Meanwhile, the BJP — the largest party within the NDA — has alleged that large-scale infiltration is taking place in Seemanchal, claiming it is altering the region’s demographic balance.

Owaisi dismissed these allegations, stating that the AIMIM represents not only Muslims but also Dalits, Adivasis, and all marginalized communities of Seemanchal. He emphasized that such claims are politically motivated and aimed at creating fear.

Owaisi Urges Nitish Kumar to Focus Beyond Patna and Rajgir

The AIMIM chief criticized the historical neglect of Seemanchal and urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to look beyond Patna and Rajgir — his home turf — where several major projects, including an international cricket stadium and a film city, have been developed in recent years.

He stressed that Seemanchal has long suffered from insufficient infrastructure, poor connectivity, and lack of investment, and now requires urgent government attention.

Criticism of RJD and the MY Formula

Owaisi also targeted the RJD, recalling that the party had rejected AIMIM’s proposal for a pre-poll alliance. He said that the election results should serve as a lesson for those who rely solely on the “MY formula” (Muslim–Yadav) to counter the BJP.

“The facts are clear,” Owaisi said. “Those who sought Muslim votes in the name of stopping the BJP have failed to stop them. The results show that their strategy no longer works.”

RJD, which had won 75 seats in the previous assembly, has now been reduced to just 25, marking a significant setback for the party.