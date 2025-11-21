Sridhar Babu Hits Back: Rejects KTR’s “₹5–6 Lakh Crore Land Scam” Allegations as Baseless

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu strongly condemned BRS working President KT Rama Rao’s allegations, stating that portraying the government’s decision to levy an impact fee for the conversion of industrial lands as a “₹5–6 lakh crore scam” is nothing but malicious propaganda.

He questioned whether the BRS government itself did not issue three GOs in August 2023, granting freehold rights—ownership rights—over lands leased to industries.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Secretariat on Friday, Sridhar Babu countered KTR’s accusations with detailed facts:

Of the 9,292 acres being cited by KTR, only 4,740 acres were actually allotted to industries after being properly plotted. The remaining lands were used for essential infrastructure like roads and drainage systems.

The Minister said these allocations were not done in a single day, and they were made over several decades to promote industrial development.

It was the BRS government that granted freehold ownership rights for industrial lands in Ameerpet, Kukatpally, and Hafeezpet. The Industries & Commerce department issued GO Ms.. 19, 20, and 21 on August 29, 2023, he said.

The present government is now only providing an option for conversion of these lands, with impact fees fixed at 30% and 50% slabs, as approved in the Cabinet meeting on November 17 this month.

“Just four months before the 2023 elections, you granted freehold rights. How many thousands of crores did you collect then?” Sridhar Babu asked. He said BRS leaders are hiding these GOs while making baseless accusations against the government.

“KTR is rattled after the Jubilee Hills by-election defeat. Their party’s media machinery misled people by projecting a huge victory, and now the same outlets are trying to portray a non-existent scam—something the public is not willing to believe,” he said.

“If any scam ever occurred, it happened during their rule. The BRS government mandated industries to pay 100% of the registration value for ownership rights, and 200% if those properties changed hands.

They must explain how they granted ownership rights over lands that had already changed hands,” Sridhar Babu said.

The Minister said the current government has only allowed those who already hold valid ownership rights to apply for land-use conversion.

After multiple rounds of consultations with industry bodies, the Special Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Industries jointly proposed the 30% and 50% slabs, he clarified.

Sridhar Babu condemned KTR’s statement that the Chief Minister’s family members signed agreements: “None of them hold any position in government. A person who served as minister for ten years stooping to such wild allegations is unacceptable. If he has evidence, let him produce it— the government will act accordingly.”

The Minister said the government expects ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore in revenue from conversion impact charges—and only if all eligible applicants apply. Those who do not possess ownership rights cannot apply for conversion.

The Minister said the current administration has spent the last two years correcting the fiscal mismanagement inherited from the previous regime while implementing welfare schemes.

He accused BRS of trying to derail Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s efforts to strengthen the state’s financial position.

“We are working to transform Hyderabad into a global city.” Cooperation from the opposition is welcome. But misleading campaigns and intimidation tactics must stop,” he said.