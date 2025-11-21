India’s Biggest Land Scam? KTR Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of a ₹5 Lakh Crore Scam

Hyderabad: In a sensational political attack, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) leveled grave accusations against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging that the Chief Minister is attempting to execute a colossal ₹5 lakh crore land scam under the newly introduced Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP).

Describing the move as “the biggest land scam in the history of India,” KTR strongly asserted that the policy was designed solely to benefit a network of politically connected middlemen, relatives, and real estate groups close to the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, the BRS working president said the HILTP, presented by the Congress government as a land regularisation and transformation initiative, is, in reality, a deliberate strategy to convert thousands of acres of high-value industrial land into multi-use real estate at deeply discounted rates.

“This is not just a policy; it is a blueprint for a ₹5 lakh crore scam. Under the guise of industrial land regularisation, Revanth Reddy has initiated the largest land scam India has ever witnessed,” KTR alleged.

The BRS leader disclosed that the policy seeks to regularise nearly 9,292 acres of prime industrial clusters in key areas like Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar, and Azamabad. Given the current open market value of these lands—estimated at ₹40 to ₹50 crore per acre—the total market value stands between ₹4 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore.

“Revanth is attempting to hand over these lands for just 30% of the government’s outdated SRO rate,” KTR lashed out, while the market value of them is multiple times higher.

KT Rama Rao emphasised that the move to regularise high-value land at only 30% of the SRO rate—which is already four to five times lower than the true market price—is clear evidence of corruption. “Even the SRO value is not being collected fully. Only 30% is being taken. The remaining lakhs of crores will directly benefit private pockets,” he alleged.

KTR reminded the public that industrial lands were historically allotted at very low or subsidized rates to promote employment and economic activity. In many cases, these lands were acquired from farmers specifically for industrial purposes.

“The intention was to create jobs and boost production. But now, those very lands, acquired from the people, are being regularized for private profit,” he said. KTR recalled rejecting similar proposals from brokers and landowners during the BRS regime because “public land cannot be given away cheaply for private benefit. We stopped it then, but Revanth is doing exactly what we resisted.”

Calling HILTP an “ATM for the Congress Party,” KTR accused the Chief Minister of prioritising real estate interests over actual governance. “First, it was Musi riverbed lands, then Metro Rail lands, then University of Hyderabad lands, and now 9,292 acres of industrial lands. Revanth is proving that his only vision is real estate,” KTR declared. He reiterated that the Chief Minister is “surrounded by land dealers,” and the policy is being rushed to serve the interests of his close aides.

The BRS leader issued a stern warning to industrialists and developers entering into deals based on the HILTP. He stated that the BRS government, upon returning to power, will reverse the regularisation, initiate a full-fledged inquiry, and ensure criminal action against everyone involved in the scam.