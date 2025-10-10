Telangana

Shabbir Ali Alleges BJP, BRS Jointly Blocking 42% BC Quota in Telangana

Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday accused the BJP and BRS of jointly obstructing the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2025 - 00:05
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday accused the BJP and BRS of jointly obstructing the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections.

Reacting to the High Court’s stay on the election notification, Shabbir Ali said both parties were misleading people despite earlier supporting the quota. The Congress government twice passed the Bill based on the BC Commission report, which found that BCs form 56% of Telangana’s population, he noted.

Also Read: Telangana Local Body Elections Suspended Amid High Court Stay on BC Reservations

The senior Congress leader alleged that the Governor delayed sending the Bill to the Center, while the BRS petition led to the stay order, and the BJP blocked its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule. “Both parties acted together to deny BCs their due share”, he charged, adding that Congress remains committed to a 42% BC quota and will decide the next steps after receiving a copy of the court judgment.

