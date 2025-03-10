Shah Rukh Khan Iconic Dance at IIFA: A Nostalgic Journey Through His Biggest Hits

Nostalgia, stardom, and cinematic magic took center stage as Bollywood’s undisputed king, Shah Rukh Khan, delivered a breathtaking performance at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The star-studded night on Sunday witnessed SRK revisiting his most iconic songs from the past three decades, reminding fans worldwide why he continues to reign supreme in the Indian film industry.

Grand Entry: A Spectacle of Lights and Love

Before Shah Rukh Khan even set foot on stage, the atmosphere at the IIFA Awards was electrified with anticipation. The sky above the venue transformed into a mesmerizing canvas, as a stunning drone show illuminated the night with formations spelling out ‘SRK’ and ‘The King’—a tribute to his legendary career. The highlight was a dazzling drone depiction of SRK’s signature pose—arms wide open—a moment that sent the audience into a frenzy.

As the first beats of “Badshah” from his 1999 film played in the background, Shah Rukh Khan made his grand entry, setting the tone for a performance that would become the highlight of the night.

A Nostalgic Journey Through Bollywood’s Biggest Hits

SRK’s performance was nothing short of a masterclass in Bollywood nostalgia. He took fans on a musical rollercoaster, reliving some of the most cherished moments of his career. The night kicked off with the evergreen romantic ballad “Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana” from his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), sending waves of nostalgia through the audience.

He was then joined by the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit for a soulful duet of “Arey Re Arey” and the energetic “Chak Dhoom Dhoom” from their 1997 hit Dil To Pagal Hai. The sight of SRK and Madhuri dancing together once again created an unforgettable moment that had the crowd roaring in excitement.

Moving into the 2000s, SRK seamlessly transitioned into some of his biggest chartbusters, including:

“Main Hoon Don” from Don

from Don “Say Shaava” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… “Dard-E-Disco” from Om Shanti Om

Each track was met with deafening cheers, reaffirming SRK’s status as Bollywood’s ultimate entertainer.

Setting the Stage on Fire with New-Age Hits

The performance wasn’t just about nostalgia—it was also about celebrating SRK’s continuing dominance in Bollywood. He turned up the energy with “Zinda Banda” from Jawan and the crowd-favorite “Lungi Dance” from Chennai Express. The audience erupted when he launched into “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from his 2023 comeback film Pathaan, a song that has become synonymous with SRK’s signature swag.

A Grand Finale with “Chaiyya Chaiyya”

To end his electrifying performance on a high note, SRK recreated the magic of “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se. In a spectacular visual treat, he performed on a prop train, reminiscent of the original song’s legendary choreography on a moving train. The breathtaking finale left the audience spellbound, cementing his performance as one of the most iconic moments in IIFA history.

Other Star Performances: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor Shine Bright

While Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight, other Bollywood A-listers also delivered stellar performances. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute to her grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, with a heartfelt medley of his classics, including:

“Ramaiya Vastavaiya”

“Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua”

“Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan”

“Awara Hoon”

“Mera Joota Hai Japani”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, known for his impeccable dance moves, dazzled the audience with high-energy performances on:

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Akhiyan Gulab” from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

and from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya “Mauja Hi Mauja” and “Nagada Nagada” from Jab We Met

IIFA 2025: A Night of Celebration and Recognition

The star-studded event culminated with a grand awards ceremony, where Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” emerged as the biggest winner, securing ten trophies, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor.