Shreya Ghoshal Shares Heartfelt Moment with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2025

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently shared a heartwarming moment with Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA 2025 awards.

The singer took to Instagram to express her emotions, calling it the “highlight of a lifetime” after receiving a warm hug and blessings from the global superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartfelt Gesture at IIFA 2025

During the prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025, held in Rajasthan, Shah Rukh Khan walked up to Shreya Ghoshal and greeted her warmly. In a viral video posted by the singer, Shah Rukh is seen approaching Shreya after posing for the media and giving her a warm bear hug.

Sharing the special moment, Shreya captioned her post:

“This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection – The megastar @iamsrk, loved by all for a reason!! At the @iifa green carpet, he gave me a warm hug and blessing, asking me ‘Beta, how are you?’ – it will be one of the warmest memories.”

A Nostalgic Journey: 23 Years Since ‘Devdas’

Shreya Ghoshal reminisced about her career journey, recalling how it all began with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ 23 years ago. The 2002 blockbuster, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Jackie Shroff, was a turning point for the singer, launching her into stardom.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote:

“My career started with him with the film ‘Devdas’ 23 years ago! Life came full circle at the 25th year of @iifa, after receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan, where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends, and my fans.”

Shreya Ghoshal Celebrates 25 Years in the Music Industry

The IIFA 2025 event was extra special for Shreya Ghoshal, as she marked a milestone of 25 years in the Indian music industry. With IIFA also celebrating its silver jubilee, the singer reflected on her incredible journey.

Speaking about this momentous occasion, Shreya shared:

“With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it’s also almost 25 years of my career. I don’t know how it could have been any better. In every sense, it’s the most perfect occasion to be here. I am also happy to be performing for our beautiful Rajasthan. Just very honored. There are nominations also, so my happiness is on cloud nine at the moment.”

Shreya Ghoshal’s Achievements at IIFA 2025

Over the years, Shreya Ghoshal has become one of India’s most celebrated playback singers. Winning her 10th IIFA Award, she further cemented her position as a leading musical icon in the industry.

Some of her major achievements include:

Multiple National Film Awards for Best Playback Singer

for Best Playback Singer Several Filmfare Awards and IIFA Awards

and Recognized as one of India’s most melodious voices with an international fan base

Shah Rukh Khan and Shreya Ghoshal: A Long-Standing Bond

Shah Rukh Khan has always been an admirer of Shreya Ghoshal’s voice, having featured in many hit songs sung by her. From ‘Devdas’ to ‘Chennai Express’, their collaborations have created some of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks.

The interaction at IIFA 2025 was a testament to their mutual respect and admiration, making it a truly emotional moment for fans worldwide.