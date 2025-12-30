Sharvari looks back at portraits of her ‘favourite people’ as 2025 comes to an end

Mumbai: As 2025 draws to a close, Sharvari has taken a moment to pause and look back at the people who ground her every day. The actress shared a series of portraits she had clicked of those closest to her, calling the collection “Grateful for them.” Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared images featuring her sister, parents, younger brother, pet Miso, and members of her chosen family, faces that, as the “Munjya” actress put it, are the reason she smiles every day.

For the caption, she wrote in the caption section: “As 2025 comes to an end, I was looking back at these portraits I shot of my favourite people. Calling this series ”Grateful for them”. My sister, Aai, Baba, Miso, my little brother & my chosen family.. They’re the reason I smile everyday!” On the work front, Sharvari will next be seen in “Alpha,” which is a part of the YRF spy-universe. She will be sharing screen space with actress Alia. The two will be seen playing spies. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

She then has a film with Imtiaz Ali starring Diljit Dosanjh, which is about love and longing. It is slated for release in Baisakhi 2026. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Set to begin filming in August 2025, the -yet-untitled film will hit theatres on Baisakhi 2026. Sharvari has also been confirmed to star alongside Ahaan Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming yet-untitled action romance.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news: “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today, the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Munjya.” The source added: “You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres.”