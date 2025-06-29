Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 18 Years of ‘Apne’ with Dharmendra and Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty fondly marked the 18th anniversary of the hit family drama Apne on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a nostalgic video featuring veteran actor Dharmendra along with co-stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, revisiting memorable moments from the film set to the popular song “Apne To Apne Hote Hain.”

‘Apne’ Brings Dharmendra and Sons Together for the First Time

Released in 2007 and directed by Anil Sharma, Apne was a milestone film that united Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol on screen for the first time. While Sunny and Bobby had appeared together in earlier films, and Dharmendra had shared screen space with Sunny before, this film marked the first time all three acted together as a family unit.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Shines Bright with ₹108.30 Cr at Box Office

Plot and Cast Highlights of ‘Apne’

In Apne, Dharmendra played Baldev Chaudhary, a former boxing champion seeking to restore his honor through his sons Angad and Karan, portrayed by Sunny and Bobby Deol. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Kirron Kher, weaving a powerful family sports drama that struck a chord with audiences.

Shilpa Shetty and Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Projects

Shilpa Shetty and Sunny Deol have shared the screen multiple times before, including films like Himmat, Indian, and Karz: The Burden of Truth. The duo is set to reunite in the upcoming action thriller Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film draws inspiration from the play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Ashgar Wajahat.

While promoting his recent film Jaat, Sunny Deol announced that the release of Lahore 1947, initially scheduled for Republic Day 2025, has been postponed. The delay is attributed to Aamir Khan’s meticulous approach to ensuring the film meets high standards.