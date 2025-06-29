Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Shines Bright with ₹108.30 Cr at Box Office

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues to dominate the box office, outperforming several new releases and maintaining strong momentum into its second week.

Strong Box Office Collection: ₹108.30 Crore Nett in 9 Days

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has collected ₹108.30 crore nett in India in just 9 days. The film had a solid opening with ₹10.7 crore on Day 1 and witnessed a notable jump on Day 9 with earnings of ₹12.75 crore.

First Week Highlights:

Week 1 Total: ₹88.9 crore nett

Day 9 Collection: ₹12.75 crore (second Saturday, early estimate)

(second Saturday, early estimate) Day 8 (Friday): ₹6.65 crore

If the current trend continues, the film is expected to cross ₹120 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Theatre-Only Release Wins Praise

In an era dominated by OTT releases, the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par opted for a theatrical-only release, deciding not to launch the film on any streaming platform. This move was applauded by the Multiplex Association of India, and the production team expressed gratitude for the overwhelming audience response.

Competing Films Left Behind

Despite facing competition from notable films like:

Kajol’s ‘Maa’

Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Brad Pitt’s action film ‘F1’

Sitaare Zameen Par has emerged as a clear box office winner, remaining the top choice for moviegoers across multiple languages.

Emotional Sports Drama Strikes a Chord

Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par tells the inspiring story of a basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) who trains a team of neurodivergent adults. The film blends emotion, sports, and social awareness, earning praise from both audiences and critics.

Star Cast:

Aamir Khan

Genelia Deshmukh

Aroush Datta

Gopi Krishnan Varma

Dolly Ahluwalia

Brijendra Kala

And others

What’s Next for the Film?

If current growth holds, Sitaare Zameen Par is likely to join the ₹150 crore club by the end of its theatrical run. The emotional storytelling and impactful performances are helping the film build strong word-of-mouth.