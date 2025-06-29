Congress Gears Up for Telangana Local Polls with Grand Hyderabad Rally

Hyderabad: With the countdown to local body elections in Telangana officially underway, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to lead a major Congress public meeting at LB Stadium on July 4. The rally aims to energize party cadres across all levels and prepare the ground for a strong electoral campaign.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to Attend as Chief Guest

The high-stakes political event is expected to be attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who will also chair the Telangana Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan the same day. The agenda will be centered on strategy for the gram panchayat, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, and municipal elections.

Congress Shifts to Election Mode After HC Verdict

The Telangana High Court recently directed the state government to conduct local body elections within three months, prompting the Congress to shift into full campaign mode. The July 4 rally is expected to be a launchpad for the Congress’s state-wide election strategy.

Elections to Be Held on Party Symbols for ZPs, MPs, and Municipalities

While elections for gram panchayats will be held on a non-party basis, candidates backed by political parties are expected to contest. Elections for mandal parishads (MPs), zilla parishads (ZPs), and municipalities will be held on party symbols, adding to the significance of Congress’s internal mobilisation.

Focus on Party Cadres and Grassroots Strengthening

According to party insiders, Revanth Reddy has instructed senior TPCC leaders and ministers to strengthen party machinery from village to state level. Invitations are being sent to leaders at all tiers, and the meeting will serve as a platform to rally support and build grassroots momentum.

Congress to Showcase 260 Welfare Schemes Across 28 Departments

The Chief Minister has directed that comprehensive documentation highlighting the Congress government’s achievements be distributed at the rally. These include:

260 development and welfare schemes

Implementation across 28 departments

Key initiatives in agriculture (29 schemes), labour & employment (26), social welfare (21), municipal administration (17), and energy (15)

Revanth Reddy: “Time to Communicate Our Achievements to the People”

Despite implementing high-impact policies such as:

Free RTC bus travel for women

Free electricity up to 200 units

Sanna Biyyam rice scheme

Over ₹1 lakh crore spent on farmer welfare

…the Congress government believes it hasn’t communicated these successes effectively. Revanth Reddy aims to use the July 4 meeting as a platform to launch an aggressive awareness campaign statewide.