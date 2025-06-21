Shilpa Shetty: Gratitude is the highest form of yoga

Mumbai: Actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty marked International Day of Yoga by encouraging her followers to practice yoga regularly for a healthier and happier life.

A Message of Balance and Consistency

Shilpa shared a yoga video on Instagram featuring a voiceover in which she reflected on the essence of balance.

“Balance isn’t a hidden treasure that can be discovered easily—it’s something you create through conscious choices and consistent daily habits. You are the creator of your own life and well-being.”

Take Charge and Shape Your Life

She further emphasized the importance of taking control of one’s routines and priorities:

“Rather than waiting for life to calm down, take charge: shape your routines, set boundaries, and focus on what truly matters. Balance isn’t a one-time achievement—it’s a continuous journey.”

Yoga: A Tool for Lifelong Harmony

Acknowledging life’s ever-changing nature, Shilpa added:

“As our circumstances and priorities shift, so must we, making ongoing adjustments. Whether it’s mind, body, soul—or vata, pitta, kapha—there’s nothing more powerful than yoga to restore harmony.”

Gratitude and Mindfulness

She concluded with an inspiring reminder:

“So keep practicing yoga, and stay healthy and happy. And always remember: gratitude is the highest form of yoga. Live in the present, stay aware. Wishing you a joyful and mindful International Yoga Day!”

Shilpa’s Instagram Caption

In her caption, Shilpa highlighted the theme of the year:

“When we have just ONE of something, we MUST value it. This year’s theme is Yoga for one earth, one health. Balance is the key to maintaining the equilibrium between mind, body and soul. Health… Let’s value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem.”

Significance of International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21. The day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 2014 following a proposal by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to raise global awareness about the many benefits of practicing yoga.