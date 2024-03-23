Karnataka

Shivakumar is ready to join BJP with 40 MLAs, claims BJP MLA

Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna on Saturday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is ready to join the BJP with 40 other MLAs.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Shivakumar is ready to join BJP with 40 MLAs, claims BJP MLA
Shivakumar is ready to join BJP with 40 MLAs, claims BJP MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna on Saturday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is ready to join the BJP with 40 other MLAs.

Related Stories
Tej Pratap Yadav Suggests Lav-Kush Arrow May Only Affect BJP
Another BJP legislator in West Bengal joins Trinamool
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Congress Resilient as an Ocean, Individual Departures Unlikely to Impact Party: Shivakumar
Student scolded by principal before parents, sets himself on fire

He said that Shivakumar desperately wants to join the BJP and if the doors of the party are opened he is set to rush inside and join the party.

Knowing this well, the BJP leaders are not opening the door for Shivakumar, he said.

“Shivakumar is claiming that he is sending BJP leaders to the Congress party. But, it is ironical that Shivakumar waits to join our party (BJP) desperately with his followers,” MLA Munirathna stated.

Munirathna said that there are demands to create four more posts of Deputy Chief Ministers. Shivakumar thinks that it is best for him to join the BJP rather than be in the Congress.

“We will not open our doors to him, let him stay in Congress,” MLA Munirathna said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button