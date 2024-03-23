Shivakumar is ready to join BJP with 40 MLAs, claims BJP MLA

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna on Saturday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is ready to join the BJP with 40 other MLAs.

He said that Shivakumar desperately wants to join the BJP and if the doors of the party are opened he is set to rush inside and join the party.

Knowing this well, the BJP leaders are not opening the door for Shivakumar, he said.

“Shivakumar is claiming that he is sending BJP leaders to the Congress party. But, it is ironical that Shivakumar waits to join our party (BJP) desperately with his followers,” MLA Munirathna stated.

Munirathna said that there are demands to create four more posts of Deputy Chief Ministers. Shivakumar thinks that it is best for him to join the BJP rather than be in the Congress.

“We will not open our doors to him, let him stay in Congress,” MLA Munirathna said.