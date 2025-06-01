Shock for non-Veg Lovers! Chicken Prices Shoot Up Amid COVID Fears – Find Out Why

Meat lovers in the Telugu states received an unexpected shock as chicken prices shot up sharply in key cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal, and Visakhapatnam. The price per kilogram of chicken has surged to ₹260–₹280, marking a rise of ₹20–₹30 compared to last week.

COVID-19 Impact Driving Demand for Protein-Rich Foods

The sudden increase in chicken prices coincides with a rise in COVID-19 cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With health experts recommending protein-rich diets to boost immunity, the demand for chicken and eggs has seen a significant rise. As a result, retailers are capitalizing on this demand surge by hiking prices.

High Demand and Supply Constraints Behind Price Hike

In many areas, chicken supply has not kept pace with growing demand, especially in urban centers. This imbalance has contributed to the price increase. Some markets are even witnessing further price hikes due to excessive demand, as consumers stock up on protein foods amid renewed health concerns.

Consumers Caught Off Guard by Price Rise

Regular buyers of chicken have been caught off guard by the price surge. Many are now reconsidering their purchase decisions, while others are switching to alternative sources of protein due to affordability concerns. Retailers, on the other hand, attribute the price hike to wholesale cost increases and limited supply.

Protein-Rich Diets in Focus Amid COVID Concerns

With COVID cases climbing again in the region, health-conscious consumers are turning to chicken and eggs as immunity-boosting foods. This has made non-vegetarian items an essential part of daily diets, especially in households looking to safeguard against viral infections.