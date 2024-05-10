Shocking: 16-year-old girl beheaded in Kodagu Dist over cancellation of marriage

Kodagu: Shock and horror gripped Surlabbi village in Kodagu district (Karnataka) as a 16-year-old girl, Meena, was allegedly beheaded by a 32-year-old man named Prakash.

The incident, which unfolded on Thursday evening, has left the community reeling in disbelief.

According to police reports, the tragedy stemmed from the cancellation of Meena’s proposed marriage to Prakash, due to her status as a minor. Meena had recently completed her SSLC examinations and was engaged to Prakash, but authorities intervened upon learning of the underage union.

A class 10 girl was brutally murdered by 32 year old man Prakash in Kodagu District of Karnataka after marriage was called off. He dragged the victim out of her house and murdered the girl in front of her parents. The man cut off the victim's head, threw away her body and flees… pic.twitter.com/MZp8TEAjX9 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 10, 2024

Officials from the Child Welfare Department, acting on information received through the Child Helpline, visited Meena’s residence and mediated between the families.

It was agreed that the marriage would proceed only after Meena reached the legal age of 18, in compliance with the provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

Following the intervention, both families acquiesced, and the officials departed from the scene.

However, tragedy struck when Prakash, disregarding the agreement, violently stormed into Meena’s home at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday.

He assaulted Meena’s parents, with her father escaping visible injuries while her mother required medical treatment for wounds inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.

Prakash then dragged Meena outside, brutally beheaded her, and absconded with her severed head.

Superintendent of Police (Kodagu), K Ramarajan, expressed grave concern over the incident, assuring that all efforts were being exerted to apprehend the culprit. The victim’s father and injured mother were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital for medical care.

A case has been registered against Prakash under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, alongside relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. Meena, the youngest among her siblings, leaves behind a grieving family torn apart by this senseless act of violence.

As the authorities intensify their pursuit of justice, the community mourns the loss of a promising young life, lamenting the unfathomable brutality that has shattered their peace.