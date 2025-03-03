Shocking Crime in Telangana: Son Kills Mother Over Property Dispute in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: In a shocking crime that has left the Tellapur community in distress, a 26-year-old youth, Karthik Reddy, allegedly stabbed his mother, Radhika (52), multiple times following a heated argument over property. The tragic incident occurred at Divino Villas in Tellapur municipality during the early hours of Monday.

Crime Details: Argument Turns Deadly

According to police reports, Karthik Reddy was addicted to alcohol and frequently argued with his parents, demanding his share of the family property to sustain his expenses. His behavior had been a cause of concern for his family, with repeated altercations escalating in recent times.

During one such dispute, Karthik lost control and attacked his mother, stabbing her eight times. The gruesome act took place in their residence, leaving the neighborhood in shock. Hearing the commotion, family members and neighbors rushed to the scene and immediately took the critically injured Radhika to a corporate hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Despite the efforts of doctors, Radhika succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. The severity of the attack left her with fatal wounds, making it difficult for medical professionals to save her life. Her untimely death has plunged the family and local residents into grief.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Upon receiving information, the local police arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation. Karthik Reddy was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to murder and domestic violence. The investigation aims to uncover further details regarding Karthik’s motive and state of mind at the time of the attack.

Preliminary reports suggest that Karthik had been persistently pressuring his parents to divide the family assets. His addiction to alcohol had fueled aggressive behavior, leading to frequent clashes at home. Officials are also looking into his past criminal or violent activities, if any, to understand his psychological profile.

Community Reaction and Awareness on Domestic Violence

The shocking murder has sparked concerns about domestic violence, substance abuse, and the importance of mental health awareness. Local residents and community leaders have expressed their anguish over the incident, urging families to seek professional help when dealing with troubled individuals.

Social activists emphasize the need for counseling and rehabilitation programs for those struggling with addiction. Experts highlight that timely intervention in cases of domestic conflict can help prevent such tragic events.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

If found guilty, Karthik Reddy could face severe legal repercussions, including life imprisonment. The police are gathering evidence, including forensic reports, witness statements, and CCTV footage, to build a strong case against him.

Meanwhile, Radhika’s last rites are expected to be conducted in the presence of grieving family members and friends. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the devastating impact of addiction and familial disputes.