Shocking Crime in Telangana: Woman Murders Husband with Lover Just a Month After Wedding

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a sensational crime, a 32-year-old private surveyor named Tejeshwar from Jogulamba Gadwal district was brutally murdered allegedly by his newlywed wife Aishwarya and her mother, with the help of her secret lover, a bank employee.

The motive: an illicit relationship and desire for property.

Marriage Fixed Despite Suspicious Disappearance

The families had arranged the wedding of Tejeshwar and Aishwarya, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, for February 13, 2025. However, just five days before the wedding, Aishwarya went missing, allegedly eloping with a bank employee with whom she had an affair. She returned home on February 16, claiming she had no romantic involvement and had only left due to stress over dowry pressures.

Moved by her emotional plea, Tejeshwar believed her and convinced his family to proceed with the wedding, which took place on May 18, 2025.

Marital Discord and Suspicious Behavior

Trouble began just two days after the wedding. Aishwarya was frequently on phone calls and showed little interest in her husband. This led to serious disputes between the couple.

On June 17, Tejeshwar went missing. His brother later filed a complaint with the local police, prompting a search.

Body Found in Andhra Pradesh; Police Uncover Shocking Plot

The search ended in tragedy when Tejeshwar’s body was found in Sugali Metta, near Panyam, Andhra Pradesh. The investigation took a dramatic turn when police questioned Aishwarya and her mother Sujatha. Shocking details emerged.

Mother and Daughter Shared Affair with Same Bank Employee

Sujatha, who works as a sweeper at a well-known bank in Kurnool, was reportedly in an illicit relationship with a senior bank employee. Over time, the same man also began a relationship with Aishwarya.

Police analyzed call records and discovered that after her marriage, Aishwarya had made over 2,000 calls to the bank employee.

Murder for Property: Chilling Murder Plan Unfolds

According to investigators, the bank employee, with the help of hired goons and his personal driver, plotted Tejeshwar’s murder to clear the way for continuing his relationship with Aishwarya and possibly claiming Tejeshwar’s property.

On June 17, Tejeshwar was lured into a car on the pretext of surveying a 10-acre farmland. Inside the vehicle, he was brutally attacked with knives, his throat slit, and his body dumped near Sugali Metta.

Accused Arrested, Bank Employee on the Run

Police have arrested Aishwarya and her mother Sujatha, while the main accused — the bank employee — is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace him.