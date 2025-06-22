Telangana Hospital Incident: Newborn Injured After Ceiling Fan Falls

Hyderabad: A newborn baby was injured after a ceiling fan accidentally fell inside a government hospital in Bazaar Hathanur, Adilabad district, Telangana.

The incident took place at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), raising serious concerns about infrastructure and patient safety in public healthcare facilities.

Fan Falls Near Newborn, Minor Injuries Reported

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when a ceiling fan suddenly detached from the roof and fell near a two-day-old baby girl, who had been under medical observation with her mother. Fortunately, the fan did not fall directly on the infant, but she sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Mother Admitted for Delivery Two Days Earlier

The baby’s mother, Pail from Kodoguda village, had been admitted to the PHC for delivery two days prior. After giving birth to a healthy baby girl, both mother and child were kept under routine postnatal care in the hospital when the mishap occurred.

Emergency Response: Baby Shifted to RIMS Adilabad

The family members, reacting promptly, used the 108 ambulance service to transfer the injured newborn to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, for further treatment. Medical staff at RIMS confirmed that the baby’s condition is stable.

Also Read: Car Catches Fire Near Telangana Assembly, No Casualties Reported

Public Outcry Over Hospital Infrastructure

The incident has triggered widespread criticism of poor infrastructure and safety standards in Telangana’s rural government hospitals. Locals and patient rights activists have demanded an immediate audit and improvement of hospital facilities, especially in maternity and pediatric wards.

Authorities Urged to Take Preventive Measures

Following the incident, there is growing pressure on health authorities to implement urgent safety inspections and ensure such accidents do not recur. Citizens are calling for stronger accountability in the maintenance of government healthcare institutions.