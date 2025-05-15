Shocking! Lizard Tail Found in Cone Ice Cream – Woman Hospitalized with Severe Stomach Pain

A woman in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, suffered a horrifying experience after discovering a lizard tail in an ice cream she purchased from a local store. The incident led to severe health complications, resulting in her hospitalization.

Contaminated Ice Cream Bought from Local Shop

The woman, a resident of Maninagar, had bought four cone ice creams of the Havmor brand from a local store named Mahalakshmi Corner. She was enjoying the treat with her children when she noticed something unusual inside her cone.

Lizard Tail Found in Ice Cream

Midway through eating the ice cream, she discovered what appeared to be a lizard’s tail embedded in it. Shortly afterward, she experienced intense stomach pain and vomiting. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Complaint Filed and Shop Seized

The woman filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Following the complaint, authorities took swift action. Mahalakshmi Corner was sealed under the Food Safety Act, and the Havmor ice cream brand was fined ₹50,000.

Health Authorities Investigating Further

Officials are now investigating how the contamination occurred. The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene practices in local shops and branded products.