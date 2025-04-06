Shocking! Woman Molested in Broad Daylight on Bengaluru Street — Caught on CCTV

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a woman was sexually harassed by an unidentified man in the BTM Layout area of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the scene and has since gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the suspect walking behind two women in a narrow, deserted lane with several two-wheelers parked on one side. As he approaches the women from behind, he is seen inappropriately touching one of them.

Following the incident, both women are seen leaving the area, while the man quickly flees the scene.

According to police, no formal complaint has been filed yet. However, authorities stated that if the victim does not come forward to register an FIR, they will proceed to file a case on their own initiative.