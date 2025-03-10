Entertainment

Shooting for Rajinikanth-Starrer ‘Jailer 2’ Begins!

The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar's highly anticipated action film, 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, have officially announced the commencement of shooting.

Uma Devi10 March 2025 - 15:50
Chennai: The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s highly anticipated action film, ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, have officially announced the commencement of shooting.

Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared the exciting update:
“Muthuvel Pandian’s hunt begins! #Jailer2 shoot starts today.”

Shooting Locations Revealed

The initial phase of the film’s shoot is set to take place in Chennai, with plans to later move to locations such as Goa and Theni (Tamil Nadu).

Superstar Cast Rumors – Who’s Joining?

There is strong speculation that Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal will join the cast. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

‘Jailer 2’ – A Sequel to a Mega Blockbuster

The film has generated massive buzz, given the phenomenal success of ‘Jailer’, which collected around ₹650 crores at the box office.

Expectations soared even higher when Sun Pictures officially launched ‘Jailer 2’ with an intriguing announcement teaser, blending humor and action.

A Teaser That Took the Internet by Storm

The teaser opens with a radio announcement about an approaching cyclone, setting the stage for a thrilling sequence. It then shifts to music director Anirudh and director Nelson in Goa, engaged in a lighthearted discussion about the film’s storyline.

However, things quickly take a dramatic turn as chaos unfolds in the background—random intruders are shot and stabbed. In the midst of the action, Rajinikanth makes a powerful entry, hunting down survivors with intense action sequences.

As the explosions and gunfire escalate, an amazed Anirudh tells Nelson:
“This looks fearsome, Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

Massive Response to ‘Jailer 2’ Teaser

The announcement teaser alone has been a massive hit, crossing over 13 million views within just 48 hours.

With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian, ‘Jailer 2’ promises to be an action-packed cinematic spectacle that fans are eagerly waiting for!

