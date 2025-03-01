Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans After Her X Account Gets Hacked

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has issued a warning to her fans after her X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on February 13. The singer, who is known for her melodious voice and numerous chart-topping hits, took to her Instagram to alert her followers about the situation, urging them to be cautious of any suspicious activity from her account.

In her Instagram post, Shreya explained that despite her best efforts to regain control of the account, she has been unable to do so. She wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter/X account has been hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team, but there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses.

I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spam and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and safe.”

Fans are urged to remain cautious and not interact with any content from the compromised account, as it may lead to phishing scams or other malicious activities.

Shreya Ghoshal Supports Prime Minister Modi’s Anti-Obesity Campaign

In other news, Shreya Ghoshal recently made headlines for her support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity in India. The singer shared a video on her social media platforms in which she highlighted the importance of health and wellness, especially in light of the nation’s growing health challenges.

In her video, Ghoshal said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

Also Read: Hina Khan Opens Up About Challenges After Major Surgery



She captioned the post: “Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji… Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

Shreya Ghoshal Nominated by Prime Minister Modi in Anti-Obesity Campaign

On February 24, Prime Minister Modi nominated several celebrities, including Shreya Ghoshal, actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, and Nirahua, to join the fight against obesity in India. The initiative aims to promote healthier lifestyles and combat the growing issue of obesity, particularly among the younger generation.