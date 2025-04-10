Siddharth Nandyala: Hyderabad Teen’s AI Innovation Detects Heart Diseases in Seconds

New Delhi: Siddharth Nandyala, a 14-year-old Telugu boy currently residing in Dallas, USA, has created waves in the medical and tech industries with his groundbreaking innovation. Combining artificial intelligence with healthcare, Siddharth developed a device named “Circadian AI”, which can analyze a person’s heart health in just seven seconds by listening to their heartbeat.

Circadian AI: How It Works

The AI-powered device, which works through a user-friendly mobile application, listens to the heartbeat for seven seconds and generates a detailed health report. Siddharth explains, “Imagine your heart could talk to you. With Circadian AI, it kind of does — it gives insights into your heart’s condition instantly.”

According to Siddharth, the device can detect over 40 types of heart conditions. It has been tested on 15,000 people in the US, 700 in India, and 992 patients in government hospitals of Guntur and Vijayawada. Among them, 19 were identified as having heart diseases — a diagnosis later confirmed 100% accurate by traditional ECG and 2D Echo tests.

Global Recognition at a Young Age

Siddharth’s innovation has earned him accolades from global leaders including former US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, who issued official commendations. He has also been recognized as the “Innovator of the Year 2023” by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and received a Certificate of Recognition from the US House of Representatives.

AI for Social Good

Despite his young age, Siddharth emphasized that the development of Circadian AI was not for personal gain but to serve the medical community. “I built this to assist healthcare, not for personal use,” he stated.