Simran Singh, Beloved RJ and Instagram Influencer, Passes Away in Gurugram: Investigation Underway

Simran Singh, a renowned radio jockey and Instagram influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, has tragically passed away at the age of 25. The former Radio Mirchi RJ, who had over 600,000 followers on Instagram, was found dead in her rented apartment in Gurugram on December 25, 2024. Her sudden death has left her fans and the online community in shock.

Details of Simran Singh’s Death

According to police reports, Simran’s body was discovered by a close friend who was staying with her in the Sector 47 apartment.

The friend immediately contacted the police, and Simran was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. No suicide note was found at the scene, and the authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of her death. Simran’s family has confirmed that she had been feeling upset recently, which may have contributed to her tragic decision.

Simran Singh’s Career and Social Media Presence

Simran Singh, affectionately known as “Jammu Ki Dhadkan” (Heartbeat of Jammu), had gained a large following on social media, particularly Instagram, where she frequently posted humorous and engaging content. Known for her vibrant and cheerful persona, she shared regular updates with her fans. Her last Instagram post, dated December 13, featured a reel captioned, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

Simran’s career began at just 21 years old when she joined Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM as a radio jockey. Her engaging voice, entertaining programs, and relatable content quickly made her a popular figure. Over time, she transitioned to a freelance career while continuing to influence her audience on Instagram. Besides her work as an RJ, she had aspirations to become a DJ, model, and designer, striving to pursue a diverse career.

Impact on Fans and the Community

Simran Singh’s sudden death has left a significant void in both the radio and social media landscape. Her fans, who loved her upbeat personality and relatable content, are mourning the loss of the beloved influencer. She was known for her motivational spirit and love for life, encouraging others to pursue their passions.

Investigation into Simran Singh’s Death

The Gurugram police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Simran Singh’s death. No foul play has been suspected at this stage, and the police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem report for further clarity. The police have also confirmed that the apartment door was locked from the inside and no suicide note was found.

Mental Health Awareness

Simran’s death serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support, even for those who appear to be thriving in their personal and professional lives. Her sudden passing has highlighted the need for continued discussions about mental health and well-being.

Her family has taken custody of her body after the post-mortem was completed. As the investigation continues, her fans and the community are remembering her for her contributions to social media and the entertainment industry.

Simran Singh’s untimely demise is a loss to her fans, family, and the entertainment industry, and her memory will live on through the content she shared and the joy she brought to her audience.