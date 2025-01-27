Skipper Masood Calls Pakistan’s Bowling Struggles Against Tail-Enders ‘An Area of Concern’

Multan: Following a 120-run defeat to the West Indies in the second Test at Multan Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood expressed concerns over his team’s inability to dismiss tailenders quickly, calling it a key “area of concern.”

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies found themselves under intense pressure from Pakistan. The West Indies’ top-order quickly crumbled with Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, and Alick Athanaze all falling early.

Noman Ali then became the first-ever Pakistan spinner to take a Test hat-trick. With the visitors at 54/8, it seemed like Pakistan would wrap up the innings, but Gudakesh Motie mounted a crucial resistance. Motie added significant partnerships of 49 and 68 with Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican for the last two wickets, taking the West Indies total to 163.

Masood addressed the issue during the post-match press conference, saying, “Yes, this is an area of concern. This is an area where we have to improve. And that is that we have to get the tail-enders out soon. We have shown this in many instances.

When we played three Test matches in Australia, I think Australia has the best tail-enders in the world. The way they run, their averages, there is always a contribution from them. We got them out cheaply there.”

He continued, “But in many series, like the Bangladesh series, the West Indies series, or the South Africa series, we did not get them out quickly and it is our responsibility as well, and one thing that we can improve upon.”

In the second innings, West Indies’ spin trio of Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, and Gudakesh Motie claimed all ten wickets, with Warrican’s remarkable 5/27 helping dismiss Pakistan for 133 in just 44 overs. The West Indies went on to win by 120 runs, leveling the series. This victory marked the visitors’ first Test win in Pakistan in 34 years.