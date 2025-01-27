Junaid Khan Juggles ‘Loveyapa’ & ‘Maharaj’ Shoots Amidst Challenging Weather Conditions

Mumbai: Junaid Khan made a strong impact with his debut film Maharaj, where he portrayed the character of Karsandas Mulji. Now, he is all set for his theatrical debut with the romantic entertainer Loveyapa. However, what many don’t know is that Junaid had to juggle between the shoots of Loveyapa and Maharaj under difficult weather conditions.

An independent source shared that Junaid was in the midst of shooting Loveyapa in Delhi when heavy rains disrupted the shoot. Despite this, the actor had a commitment to fulfill for Maharaj and needed to travel to Mumbai. Determined to honor his commitment, Junaid caught a flight to Mumbai in the middle of the downpour to stay true to his word.

Junaid Khan will be starring opposite Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The film also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, and others in pivotal roles.

Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Love Today, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana. The story revolves around a young couple whose relationship faces complications after they exchange their mobile phones, revealing unexpected secrets about each other.

The film’s trailer and songs have already created a buzz among movie enthusiasts, and Loveyapa is scheduled for release on 7th February 2025.

In addition to this, Junaid Khan also has another film lined up with Sai Pallavi, which is expected to generate even more excitement among fans.