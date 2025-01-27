Sunny Deol Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post for Brother Bobby Deol

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming photo of himself embracing his younger brother, Bobby Deol, in a sweet birthday post. The picture perfectly captured the close bond between the two, with Sunny wrapping his arms around Bobby as they posed together.

Along with the image, Sunny, known for his role in Border, shared a touching message that read, “Happy Birthday Little Brother, My Lord Bobby.” The post quickly gained attention from fans, family members, and industry friends alike. Their sister, Esha Deol, expressed her affection by commenting with heart emojis, while actor Rahul Dev also wished Bobby with a simple “Happy birthday Bobby.”

Bobby Deol Celebrates His 56th Birthday

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 56th birthday today, January 27, and is being showered with love and birthday wishes on social media from both fans and family.

In a previous interview, Bobby spoke about his special relationship with his elder brother, Sunny, and how his guidance has had a profound impact on him. Initially, Bobby felt that Sunny would assert his role as the older sibling and boss him around. However, over time, he came to appreciate Sunny’s wisdom and the strength of their bond, describing his brother as a “blessing.”

Bobby Deol’s Career Journey

Bobby Deol made his acting debut in 1995 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Barsaat, which marked the beginning of a successful Bollywood career. In the late 90s, Bobby quickly became a star, with hits like Gupt, Soldier, and Humraaz cementing his place in the industry.

A career-defining moment for Bobby came with his portrayal of Baba Nirala in the web series Aashram. His career received a further boost when he took on the role of the villain, Abrar Haque, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His performance in the revenge thriller, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, was widely praised for its intensity, further showcasing Bobby’s versatility as an actor.