Telangana High Court Rejects Private Engineering Colleges’ Plea to Hike Fees

Hyderabad: In a major setback to private engineering colleges in Telangana, the Telangana High Court has rejected their plea to increase tuition fees for the upcoming academic year. The court issued interim orders dismissing the colleges’ request and emphasized the need to follow due regulatory processes.

Private Colleges’ Fee Hike Request Turned Down

Private engineering institutions had approached the court seeking permission to revise and increase student fees, citing rising operational costs. However, the High Court ruled that any fee modification must be approved by the state’s Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) and cannot be unilaterally imposed.

Fee Regulation Committee Ordered to Fix Fees Within 6 Weeks

The court directed the Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) to determine and finalize the engineering college fee structure within six weeks. This directive aims to bring clarity for both colleges and students ahead of admissions for the 2025–26 academic session.

Relief for Students and Parents

The High Court’s decision comes as a relief to thousands of engineering aspirants and their families, many of whom were concerned about potential fee hikes. The ruling ensures that any changes to the fee structure will undergo transparent evaluation and regulation.

Regulatory Oversight Reinforced

This move underscores the importance of judicial and regulatory oversight in the education sector, especially regarding private institutions. The court reaffirmed that education is not a profit-driven sector and must prioritize accessibility and affordability for all.