Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest ODI Ton by an Indian Women’s Batter in Rajkot

New Delhi: India skipper Smriti Mandhana set a new record by smashing the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian women’s batter during the third and final match of the series against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

A Record-Breaking Century

After electing to bat first in a dead rubber game, with India already securing a 2-0 lead, Smriti delivered a stunning performance. She hit her tenth ODI century in just 70 balls, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur’s record of a 87-ball century against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. Smriti eventually scored a magnificent 135 off 80 balls, which included 12 fours and seven sixes, achieving a strike rate of 170.9.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Smriti was involved in a record 233-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal, marking the highest by an Indian women’s opening pair in home ODI matches. This milestone adds to her legacy as one of India’s premier batters.

First Indian Woman to Hit 10 ODI Centuries

With this achievement, Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian woman to score 10 ODI centuries. She joins the elite list of openers, including Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13), who have double-digit 50-over tons.

Stellar Performances Against Ireland

The left-handed opener showcased her consistency throughout the series, scoring 41 and 73 in the first two games. Her fifty helped India post their highest-ever ODI total of 370/5.

A Prolific 2024 for Smriti Mandhana

Smriti’s outstanding performances in 2024 have solidified her reputation as one of the best in the game. In T20Is, she amassed 736 runs in 21 innings. However, it was in ODIs where she truly excelled, scoring 747 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 57.46 and a strike rate of 95.15. Her tally included four centuries and three fifties.

ICC Recognition

Smriti’s remarkable year earned her a nomination for the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024, further cementing her status as a leading figure in women’s cricket.