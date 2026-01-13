Snakebite Victim Reaches Hospital with Live Snake Hidden in His Shirt, Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Mathura: In a shocking and unusual incident from Mathura, an e-rickshaw driver who was bitten by a snake reached a government hospital with the live snake still hidden inside his shirt. The incident has triggered outrage after a video related to the episode went viral on social media, raising serious questions about hospital response and emergency care.

Snakebite Victim’s Shocking Ordeal

The victim, identified as Deepak, works as an e-rickshaw driver in Mathura. According to details, he was bitten by a snake and immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment. However, Deepak alleged that he was not provided timely medical care despite repeatedly requesting help.

When hospital staff asked him what kind of snake had bitten him, they were shocked by his response.

Live Snake Found Inside Shirt

Deepak reportedly showed the snake hidden inside his shirt, surprising doctors, staff, and patients present at the hospital. The live snake, measuring about one-and-a-half feet, was carefully removed by hospital staff.

Deepak claimed that nearly 30 minutes had passed after the snakebite, but there were no proper facilities or immediate treatment provided to him.

Treatment Allegedly Denied Until Snake Removed

According to the victim:

Hospital staff allegedly refused treatment until the snake was removed

He was asked to first get rid of the snake

The delay increased his fear and distress after the bite

Angered by the situation, Deepak reportedly blocked the hospital entrance briefly and staged a protest, accusing the hospital administration of negligence.

Video Goes Viral, Questions Raised

A video showing the live snake being removed from Deepak’s shirt has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions. Many users questioned:

Emergency preparedness in government hospitals

Handling of snakebite cases

Delay in providing urgent medical care

The incident has sparked public debate over hospital infrastructure and responsiveness, especially in life-threatening cases like snakebites.

Authorities Yet to Respond

As of now, there has been no official statement from the hospital administration regarding the allegations. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for clear protocols and immediate response in snakebite emergencies.

The Mathura snakebite case serves as a stark reminder that timely medical attention can be the difference between life and death.

