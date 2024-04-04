North India

Snubbed by Calcutta HC, Bengal Police withdraw supplementary charge sheet against Sheikh Shahjahan

Snubbed by the Calcutta High Court, West Bengal Police have withdrawn a supplementary charge sheet in a past murder case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Snubbed by Calcutta HC, Bengal Police withdraw supplementary charge sheet against Sheikh Shahjahan
Snubbed by Calcutta HC, Bengal Police withdraw supplementary charge sheet against Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata: Snubbed by the Calcutta High Court, West Bengal Police have withdrawn a supplementary charge sheet in a past murder case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Related Stories
Calcutta high Court grants temporary halt to investigation against BJP lawmakers in national anthem disrespect case
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha amidst cash-for-query allegations
ED Seizes Jewelry Invoices and Property Documents from Shahjahan’s Residence in Sandeshkhali
CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata
2024 LS Polls: Mamata Announces Trinamool’s Solo Venture in West Bengal

He is the accused mastermind of the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali.

City police sources said the action of withdrawing the supplementary charge sheet has also been informed to the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta. On April 1, the justice described the supplementary charge sheet as “contempt-of-court” and cautioned issuing the necessary rule against the state police.

The matter pertains to an old case related to the murder of three BJP workers at Sandeshkhali, in which the state police filed its charge sheet without including the name of Shahjahan though the latter was the prime accused in the case.

The family members of the victim later approached the single-judge bench of Justice Sengupta, objecting to the non-inclusion of Shahjahan’s name in the charge sheet. After that, the bench had recently put an interim stay on the investigation being carried out by the state police.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on April 1, Justice Sengupta noted that the state police filed a supplementary charge sheet in the same case even when the interim stay order was in place.

Thereafter, Justice Sengupta expressed his displeasure over the development and questioned how the state police could file a supplementary charge sheet after the court put a stay on the investigation.

He also directed the state police to immediately withdraw the supplementary charge sheet or face contempt of court charges.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button