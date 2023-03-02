Snapchat users will soon be able to pause streaks

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced a new feature for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Snap Streaks, allowing them to pause the daily celebration of friendships they have nurtured on the platform since 2016.

The company recognizes that sometimes users need a break, hence it is testing a new feature that allows them to restore one Streak for free with just one tap. In addition to this, Snap introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “My AI,” for Snapchat+ subscribers on Monday. The experimental feature, powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology, will be available to users this week.

Snapchat‘s Snap Streaks, which allow users to send a snap to their friend once every 24 hours, have become an essential feature of the app. Snapchat+ subscribers will soon have the ability to pause their Streaks if they need a break. The post also revealed a new feature that allows users to restore one Streak for free with just one tap. However, if users want to restore more than one Streak, they can do so by adding more Streak Restores from the app, at a cost of 99 cents per pause in the US, according to a report by TechCrunch.