Social Media

Snapchat users will soon be able to pause streaks

Snapchat, has announced a new feature for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Snap Streaks, allowing them to pause the daily celebration of friendships

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 2 March 2023 - 21:32
0 174 1 minute read
Snapchat users will soon be able to pause streaks
Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced a new feature for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Snap Streaks, allowing them to pause the daily celebration of friendships they have nurtured on the platform since 2016.

The company recognizes that sometimes users need a break, hence it is testing a new feature that allows them to restore one Streak for free with just one tap. In addition to this, Snap introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, “My AI,” for Snapchat+ subscribers on Monday. The experimental feature, powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology, will be available to users this week.

Snapchat‘s Snap Streaks, which allow users to send a snap to their friend once every 24 hours, have become an essential feature of the app. Snapchat+ subscribers will soon have the ability to pause their Streaks if they need a break. The post also revealed a new feature that allows users to restore one Streak for free with just one tap. However, if users want to restore more than one Streak, they can do so by adding more Streak Restores from the app, at a cost of 99 cents per pause in the US, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 2 March 2023 - 21:32
0 174 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button